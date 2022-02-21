Tarigami calls for promotion of Kashmiri language

Srinagar, Feb 21: On International Mother Tongue Day, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami stressed on the need to preserve and promote Kashmiri language and literature.
In a statement he said the apathy with the Kashmiri language is that it has remained resisted in literary circles. The common masses, including most of the highly educated youth, cannot read anything in the Kashmiri language. This has badly affected the access of masses with the cultural tradition of Kashmir as embedded in its literature.