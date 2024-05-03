Tarigami expresses gratitude

Srinagar, May 3: CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has expressed gratitude to all those who offered him condolences on the demise of his elder brother Ghulam Ahmad Rather.

Ghulam Ahmad Rather had passed away at SKIMS here after a brief illness. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Tarigam village in Kulgam district.

“I’m very thankful to all friends & acquaintances who visited our residence to offer their condolences on the passing of my elder brother, Ghulam Ahmad Rather. I also want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to those who reached out via phone & email to convey their sympathies,” Tarigami posted on X.