Srinagar, Oct 17: Expressing grief over the demise of Haji Habibullah Tak, father of Javed Ahmed Tak, Padma Shri awardee and founder of Humanity Welfare organization, Helpline, Bijbehara, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday extended sympathies with the bereaved family.

Tarigami extended his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and termed the deceased as kind and pious soul. He said, “I equally share the pain of the bereaved family”.