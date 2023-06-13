Tarigami urges education ministry to revisit proposal of affiliating all J&K schools with CBSE

Srinagar, July 13: CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the reports regarding the Ministry of Education's(MoE) plan to affiliate all schools of Jammu and Kashmir with CBSE.
The move will do away with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) that since its inception has been playing an exemplary role in prescribing syllabus and conducting exams in an honest and transparent manner, he said in a statement.
He said that the JKBOSE has also played a crucial role in elevating the standard of education and taking it to next level for last several decades in the region.
"Even during the tough times in the Valley, the JKBOSE weathered through the storm.
The schools in Jammu and Kashmir are free to affiliate themselves with CBSE after following the due procedures, and there are over 200 schools with such affiliation, " he said.
The JKBOSE will cease to function in case MoE affiliates all schools with CBSE. "The move will result in hundreds of job loses in Jammu and Kashmir. CPI(M) urges upon MoE to revisit its proposal of affiliating all the schools with CBSE, " he said.