Tarigami urges education ministry to revisit proposal of affiliating all J&K schools with CBSE

He said that the JKBOSE has also played a crucial role in elevating the standard of education and taking it to next level for last several decades in the region.

"Even during the tough times in the Valley, the JKBOSE weathered through the storm.

The schools in Jammu and Kashmir are free to affiliate themselves with CBSE after following the due procedures, and there are over 200 schools with such affiliation, " he said.

The JKBOSE will cease to function in case MoE affiliates all schools with CBSE. "The move will result in hundreds of job loses in Jammu and Kashmir. CPI(M) urges upon MoE to revisit its proposal of affiliating all the schools with CBSE, " he said.