Tarigami voices concern over curtailment of ration

“The significant reduction in the allocation of ration has spurred a wave of desperation among consumers across the region. The government has reduced the quota by over 50 percent following the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir Food Entitlement Scheme (JKFES) and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY),” he said in a statement

Tarigami added that under these schemes, the consumers would get 10 kgs of ration. The allocation now has been reduced to five Kgs only, leaving the consumers distress. Amidst untamed inflation and unemployment, the withdrawal of food schemes only added to the daily woes of people. The present ration allocation is insufficient to meet the requirements of consumers,’he said.