Tarsar lake incident: Tourist guide's body retrieved, U'khand tourist still missing

Srinagar, Jun 23: Body of local tourist guide, who drowned in Tarsar Lake in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district on Wednesday was found at Lidderwath area on Thursday, even as efforts were on to retrieve body of a drowned tourist, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that body of Shakeel Ahmad, a tourist guide of Gagangeer area of Ganderbal, who had drowned while trying to save tourists yesterday, was recovered at Lidderwath today, while operation was going on to locate body of drowned tourist.
The incident happened at Tarsar Lake in Sikwas area of Pahalgam, when a group of 10 tourists and three local guides were on way for sight-seeing on Wednesday.
Officials said that when tourists along with guides were walking nearby the lake, the tourist guide along the tourist identified as Dr Mahesh from Uttarakhand drowned due to high flow of water in the Lake while rest of them got stuck there.