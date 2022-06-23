Tarsar lake incident: Tourist guide's body retrieved, U'khand tourist still missing

The incident happened at Tarsar Lake in Sikwas area of Pahalgam, when a group of 10 tourists and three local guides were on way for sight-seeing on Wednesday.

Body of local tourist guide, who drowned in Tarsar Lake in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district on Wednesday was found at Lidderwath area on Thursday, even as efforts were on to retrieve body of a drowned tourist, officials said. KNO