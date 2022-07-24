Tarsar lake incident: U'khand tourist's body fished out after a month

Srinagar, Jul 24: Body of a tourist from Uttarakhand who had drowned in Tarsar Lake in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district along with a tourist guide on June 22, has been recovered after a month by a rescue team, officials said on Sunday.
The body of Dr Mahesh Kumar from Uttarakhand, who had drowned in the Lake last month, was recovered near Liddarwat area of Pahalgam, news agency KNO reported.
Officials said they have informed the family of Dr Mahesh and after medico-legal formalities the body will be handed over to them.
Local tourist guide Shakeel Ahmad had drowned along with Dr Mahesh while trying to save the latter. They were part a 13 member group of tourists and locals on a trekking trip to Tarsar Lake.
Body of tourist guide, Shakeel Ahmad was recovered a day after the incident.