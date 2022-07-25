Tarun Chugh flags off Srinagar-Kargil bikers’ Tiranga rally

The rally flagged off by BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh was organized by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at clock tower, Lal Chowk in Srinagar in which 300 bikers participated, news agency KNO reported.

It will culminate at Kargil War Memorial on July 26 on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. All the roads leading to Ganta Ghar were sealed by the authorities and the shops remained closed in the wake of the rally.



The participants belonged to BJP’s Yuva Morcha who had come from different places of the country.

Chug while addressing the gathering said the "twin families in Jammu and Kashmir, who ruled here for the past 70 years have made it terrorism capital, but the Prime Minister has made it tourism capital".