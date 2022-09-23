Tata Institute of Social Sciences helps out youth under business support programme

On the first three days of the program, a total of forty finalist candidates presented their ideas to the panel of experts. The presentations were accompanied with motivational speeches from young entrepreneurs of the Valley like Rayees Ahmed (Tiffin Aaw), Mariya Reshi (Pride by Mariya Reshi), Shiekh Samiullah (Fastbeetle). Inspiring speeches were also given by successful business owners from cohort I and II of SBS program like Zahida, Ramzan Kar and Dilawer from Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora respectively.

The felicitation ceremony of the top twenty was held on 22 September. Irfan Shahmiri (Global Executive Director CHINAR International), Dr. Mushtaq Margoob a renowned psychiatrist, Dr. Zahida Shah and Ismet Shahmiri were among those who attended the felicitation ceremony. Post felicitation a training and capacity-building program was conducted for selected candidates by TISS faculty of Prof Satyajit Majumdar and Sujay Dixit.