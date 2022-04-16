Tawseef Raina ousted as Municipal Council Baramulla president

Baramulla, Apr 16: President Municipal Council Baramulla, Tawseef Raina, has been deposed through a no-confidence vote on Saturday.
The development came after scores of Councillors expressed their 'displeasure' with the President and moved a no-confidence motion against him last week.
An official said that following the no-confidence motion moved by the councillors, a floor test was conducted in which out of 27 councillors, 17 participated. He said out of 17 councillors, 10 councillors voted against Raina, while 1 remained absent.
Tawseef Raina was elected chairman Municipal Council Baramulla last year after defeating his opponent Mudasir Tantray by a margin of four votes.