TB elimination in J&K | ‘Need for more strategic, outcome-oriented approach’

Kumar stressed the importance of active community involvement in the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, urging support for TB patients through nutritional assistance.

“The significance of treatment adherence, emphasizing that improved adherence would lead to better treatment outcomes,” he said while addressing a two-day Zonal Task Force (ZTF) (North Zone) meeting at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

He emphasised on improving the treatment adherence to improve outcome. He congratulated the UT and Kashmir Division on hosting the event and wished the ZTF for a fruitful meeting.