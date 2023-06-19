TB elimination in J&K | ‘Need for more strategic, outcome-oriented approach’

Srinagar, June 19: Emphasising the need for a more strategic and outcome-oriented approach to TB elimination in Jammu and Kashmir, Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar Monday lauded the contributions of both the Zonal Task Force and the National Task Force (NTF) in driving progress within the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP).
Kumar stressed the importance of active community involvement in the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, urging support for TB patients through nutritional assistance.
“The significance of treatment adherence, emphasizing that improved adherence would lead to better treatment outcomes,” he said while addressing a two-day Zonal Task Force (ZTF) (North Zone) meeting at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.
He emphasised on improving the treatment adherence to improve outcome. He congratulated the UT and Kashmir Division on hosting the event and wished the ZTF for a fruitful meeting.
The primary objective of the Zonal Task Force (ZTF) (North Zone) meeting is to encourage active collaboration between medical colleges and the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP)
By leveraging the clinical expertise and state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities available, the meeting aims to ensure the delivery of high-quality care to TB patients in Kashmir.
Dr Adfar Yaseen, State Tuberculosis Officer (STO) told Greater Kashmir all the stakeholders should work in close collaboration with the Medical Colleges to speed up the journey to a TB Free Kashmir.
Three districts, namely Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama, have been declared TB-free, while Kupwara and Srinagar received the Gold rating.
Additionally, Baramulla district earned the Bronze rating in the Sub National Certification exercise conducted by the Government of India.
Kashmir has recorded over 3376 Tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2022, with Srinagar on the top of the list with 1465 cases.
As per the data, there has been a sharp decline in TB cases in Kashmir division as compared to 2021.
In 2021, Kashmir division reported 3442 TB cases and in 2020 due to COVID-19 and less screening the number was 2840.
Out of 3376 TB cases in 2022, Srinagar district reported 1465 cases, followed by Anantnag district with 665 cases, Baramulla registered 599 TB cases, Kupwara district reported 361 cases, Pulwama 172 cases and Budgam district reported 114 TB cases in 2022.
Earlier, the Government has said that they are fully committed to achieve the ambitious target of elimination of TB by 2025, ahead of the national target of 2030 under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA).