Teacher allegedly harasses Class-7 girl student in Budgam, arrested

Budgam, June 22: A girl student of class 7 has alleged that she was harassed by her teacher in central Kashmir’s Budgam district prompting police to arrest the teacher.

News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported quoting the father of the girl that when she came back home from school she fell unconscious and was hospitalised.

He said that the doctor told them to see if everything is fine with their daughter. “When we enquired from her she disclosed that she was harassed by a teacher at school and started crying,” he said.