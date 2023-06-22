Teacher allegedly harasses Class-7 girl student in Budgam, arrested

Budgam, June 22: A girl student of class 7 has alleged that she was harassed by her teacher in central Kashmir’s Budgam district prompting police to arrest the teacher.
News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported quoting the father of the girl that when she came back home from school she fell unconscious and was hospitalised.
He said that the doctor told them to see if everything is fine with their daughter. “When we enquired from her she disclosed that she was harassed by a teacher at school and started crying,” he said.
Meanwhile, the family members demanded strict action against the accused teacher.
A police official said that the teacher has been arrested and a case FIR no. 75/2023 under section 354 (assault or force with woman with intention to outrage her modesty) has been registered and further investigation has been started.
Meanwhile, chief education officer Budgam has also ordered suspension of the teacher till the outcome of the enquiry.
‘’Pending enquiry into his conduct and in the backdrop of serious allegations, Abdul Rasheed Mir, RReT High School Rawalpora Zone Hardpanzoo is placed under suspension with immediate effect and is attached to this office till further orders.‘’ said the order.