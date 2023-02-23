Teacher arrested in Pattan for biting off colleague's ear

The teaching community has expressed its displeasure over the attack on a teacher by his colleague saying that such incidents raise questions on the whole teaching community.

Soon after the incident took place, the J&K Police Pattan registered the case and arrested the accused teacher as well.

"We have registered a case in this regard and the accused teacher stands arrested as well," SDPO Pattan, Nawaz Ahmad Khanday told Greater Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the education department has constituted a committee to probe the matter and submit recommendations for initiating departmental action in this case.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla Chaman Lal Sharma when contacted termed the incident unfortunate and said the directions have been given to the concerned Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Pattan to submit the report to the office to initiate the departmental action against the accused teacher.