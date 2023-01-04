'Teacher' manages entry in education dept on fake appointment order: Officials

Srinagar, Jan 04: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has stated that a 'teacher' has managed entry in the department on basis of a fake and forged appointment order.

The issue came to fore after a thorough investigation was done in to the appointment of the said teacher by the Joint Director Central.

"The matter was got enquired into by the Joint Director (Central) who has conducted an indepth enquiry and repotted vide No. DSEK/JD/C/95 dated 20/12/2022 that the appointment order showing to have been issued in your favour is fake/forged," said a communication issued by the DSEK to the teacher in question.

"You have managed your entry in the department by producing fake appointment order, and deceived the authorities, besides drawn illegal wages from Government exchequer," it read.