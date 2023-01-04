'Teacher' manages entry in education dept on fake appointment order: Officials

Srinagar, Jan 04: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has stated that a 'teacher' has managed entry in the department on basis of a fake and forged appointment order.
The issue came to fore after a thorough investigation was done in to the appointment of the said teacher by the Joint Director Central.
"The matter was got enquired into by the Joint Director (Central) who has conducted an indepth enquiry and repotted vide No. DSEK/JD/C/95 dated 20/12/2022 that the appointment order showing to have been issued in your favour is fake/forged," said a communication issued by the DSEK to the teacher in question.
"You have managed your entry in the department by producing fake appointment order, and deceived the authorities, besides drawn illegal wages from Government exchequer," it read.
The DESK has however given an "opportunity" to the teacher in question to be heard in person in the directorate alongwith statement of facts and supporting documents if any, within seven days.
"Action as warranted under law, will be initiated in the matter, without any further notice if you failed to produce the statement of facts," it read.
The DSEK, in December last year, ordered an inquiry to probe the appointment of the teacher posted in Srinagar.
The probe was ordered after the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar through his official communication on November 22 of 2022 reported to DSEK that one teacher was shown appointed as teacher vide DSEK Order No. 491 DSEK of 2009 dated June 12 of 2009.
The CEO Srinagar had further stated that on verification of the list it was found that neither his name exists in the selection list nor in appointment order issued on June 12 of 2009.
The case was forwarded to the Directorate for further necessary action.
The Joint Director (Central) School Education Kashmir Mohammad Rouf Rehman was appointed as enquiry officer to conduct a "full dress enquiry in the matter."
Meanwhile, the communication issued to the teacher in question states that the original appointment order issued by the Directorate and selection list issued by the J&K Service Selection Board have been verified.
"It has been found that the name does not exist anywhere neither in the appointment order nor in the selection list and the dispatch mentioned in your posting order has not any relevance with the original records," it read.