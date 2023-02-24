Teacher suspended for Facebook post 'critical of Govt'

It reads that the report was sought from the CEO Ramban for ascertaining the facts as to whether said Joginder Singh is working as Teacher in School Education Department, District Ramban or otherwise. "The Chief Education Officer, Ramban, sought a detailed report from the Zonal Education Officer, Batote regarding the said Facebook page of the aforementioned person and the Zonal Education Officer, Batote, submitted his detailed report to the Chief Education Officer, Ramban and the same was endorsed to this office vide No.CEO/R/23/24775-76, dated February 22 of 2023 , by the Chief Education Officer, Ramban," the suspension order reads.

After perusal of the said report, it has been confirmed that Joginder Singh is presently working as Teacher in GPS Chanderkote and is presently deployed in MS Sawni, Zone Batote, the order reads. "It has been revealed that his pay was kept withheld for misuse of social media in 2020 also by the Chief Education Officer, Ramban and the same was released after submission of written apology from the said Teacher," the order reads.