Teacher suspended over ‘indecent chat’ in Baramulla

“The accused teacher has been suspended and attached to the office of Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore till the enquiry is completed,” said Chief Education Officer Baramulla, Balbeer Singh.

While sharing some details over the issue, the CEO Baramulla said that he received a complaint from the principal of the Government boys Higher Secondary School ShutlooRafiabad and after the principal shared the indecent chats of the accused teacher, “I ordered immediate suspension and attachment of the teacher.”

“Pending enquiry in to the matter, Owais Nanda teacher presently posted at HSS Shutloo is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, the said official shall remain attached in the office the principal BHSS Sopore,” reads the order issued vide no CEO/Bla/Estt/T/131104-08, dated 31-08-2023.