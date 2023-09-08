Teacher suspended over ‘indecent chat’ in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 8: The chief Education Officer Baramulla, Balbeer Singh, suspended a teacher over allegedly “indecent chat’ with female students.
The Chief Education Officer Baramulla identified the suspended teacher as Owais Nanda, working at Government Higher Secondary School ShutlooRafiabad.
He said a team has been constituted by the deputy commissioner Baramulla under the supervision of Additional Deputy commissioner which will comprise of two officials of education department and some members from DC office Baramulla besides a civil society member of ShutlooRafiabad.
“The accused teacher has been suspended and attached to the office of Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore till the enquiry is completed,” said Chief Education Officer Baramulla, Balbeer Singh.
While sharing some details over the issue, the CEO Baramulla said that he received a complaint from the principal of the Government boys Higher Secondary School ShutlooRafiabad and after the principal shared the indecent chats of the accused teacher, “I ordered immediate suspension and attachment of the teacher.”
“Pending enquiry in to the matter, Owais Nanda teacher presently posted at HSS Shutloo is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, the said official shall remain attached in the office the principal BHSS Sopore,” reads the order issued vide no CEO/Bla/Estt/T/131104-08, dated 31-08-2023.
On Friday the locals especially the members of the civil society of ShutlooRafiabad staged a protest and demanded stern action against the teacher involved in the ‘immoral activity’.
“Teachers are considered as builders of nation as it is their hard efforts that the students attain a proper direction. However, if a teacher is involved in immoral activities like this what could be the fate of students,” said an aggravating civil society member of ShutlooRafiabad.
Another anguished resident said that it was a female teacher of the School who after confiscating the mobile phone of one of the girl student, appraised the principal of the institute about the severity of the matter.
Meanwhile a group of the civil society members of Shutloo met the deputy commissioner Baramulla and urged her to initiate a result oriented enquiry in to the incident so that confidence and trust of the people is restored .