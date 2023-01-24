'Teacher' who managed entry into education department on fake documents expelled

Srinagar, Jan 24: School Education Department Kashmir has terminated the services of a teacher who had managed to get entry into the department 13 years ago by producing fake appointment orders.

Quoting an order, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that chief education officer Srinagar in a letter in November 2022 has reported that the service book of a ‘imposter’ working as teacher in government school reveal an entry to the effect that he has been appointed as teacher in 2009 under RBA category, after being selected by the JK Service Selection Board.”

“In order to ascertain the genuineness of his appointment order, the original order issued by DSEK on December-12-2009 appointment Service Selection Board were verified and it has been found that his name does not figure anywhere in the original appointment order nor original select list of JKSSB,” the order read.

It read the delinquent ‘teacher’ was placed under suspension and attached to DSEK and he had failed to report to the directorate, in compliance with the ibid order.