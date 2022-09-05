Teachers' Day celebrated at KU's South Campus

Anantnag: Kashmir University’s South Campus Monday held a special event to celebrate Teachers' Day with enthusiasm. The programme was attended by over 100 participants, including faculty, non-teaching staff, scholars and students from various departments.
Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday delivered introductory remarks and threw light on the importance of Teachers' Day. He underscored the contributions of teachers in shaping the students' careers and channelizing their energies in the right direction.
Director DIQA KU, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Shah, was the guest speaker who highlighted the teachers' role in realising the hidden talent of the students to help them make their mark in academics and beyond. He also said that teachers are contributing greatly to the corporate sector despite their hectic academic schedules.
Students from various departments also participated in the event and read out poetry highlighting the role of teachers in mentoring them to achieve their desired goals.
Assistant Dean Students Welfare and Convenor of the event, Dr Javaid Iqbal Bhat, gave a detailed account of the programme and conducted the proceedings. Later, a prize-distribution ceremony was held where teachers were felicitated with mementos and appreciation letters.