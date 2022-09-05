Teachers' Day celebrated at KU's South Campus

Director DIQA KU, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Shah, was the guest speaker who highlighted the teachers' role in realising the hidden talent of the students to help them make their mark in academics and beyond. He also said that teachers are contributing greatly to the corporate sector despite their hectic academic schedules.

Students from various departments also participated in the event and read out poetry highlighting the role of teachers in mentoring them to achieve their desired goals.

Assistant Dean Students Welfare and Convenor of the event, Dr Javaid Iqbal Bhat, gave a detailed account of the programme and conducted the proceedings. Later, a prize-distribution ceremony was held where teachers were felicitated with mementos and appreciation letters.