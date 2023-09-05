Teachers' Day celebrated in Pulwama

Pulwama, Sep 5: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom today visited Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS) Pulwama and addressed a huge gathering of students.
The DC was given a warm welcome by the enthusiastic and jubilant students.
Addressing the students, the DC threw light on the significance and historical background of the Teachers’ Day which also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
“Teacher is the real architect of a society and as such deserves respect and honor from all walks of life. The best way of celebrating Teachers’ Day is to respect and honour the teacher in real essence and to recognize the efforts of a teacher in shaping the students”, said the DC, on the occasion of Teachers Day.