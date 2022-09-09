Teachers' Day celebrations continue at Islamia College

Srinagar, Sep 9: Teachers Day celebrations at the Islamia College that started on 5th September, as a part of events for the celebration of Teachers’ Day (Shikshak Parv), culminated today on 9 September. The principal of the College, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, hosted the faculty of the college to the high tea. On the occasion, the Principal thanked the faculty of the college for their enthusiasm and zeal during the celebrations. He lauded the faculty of the college for rising to the occasion and giving Islamia College an enviable lead by becoming the first college in UT of J&K to implement NEP 2020. He said we cannot sit on the laurels but will have to put our best foot forward to make Islamia college one of the top-ranked colleges not only in the UT of J & K but in the entire country as well.
On the first day of celebrations, the Principal presented flowers to teachers of the college at the grand assembly of the college students. In his address at the unprecedented day in the college, the Principal highlighted the role of a teacher as an architect and a nation builder. He praised the Islamia college teachers for their hard work and dedication to their profession and their sincere and caring attitude towards the students of the College. The principal credited toil and the efforts of the past and present teachers of the College for different milestones that the College had achieved in academics, co-curricular, extra-curricular, and ERP. Student services etc. and making Islamia College one of the best and sought-after colleges in the UT of J&K.
During the celebrations teachers and students performed different entertaining acts like singing competitions, mimicry, skits, art and craft competition, cricket match and tug of war between students and staff etc for creating a healthy rapport between teachers and students of the college.