Teachers' Day celebrations continue at Islamia College

Srinagar, Sep 9: Teachers Day celebrations at the Islamia College that started on 5th September, as a part of events for the celebration of Teachers’ Day (Shikshak Parv), culminated today on 9 September. The principal of the College, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, hosted the faculty of the college to the high tea. On the occasion, the Principal thanked the faculty of the college for their enthusiasm and zeal during the celebrations. He lauded the faculty of the college for rising to the occasion and giving Islamia College an enviable lead by becoming the first college in UT of J&K to implement NEP 2020. He said we cannot sit on the laurels but will have to put our best foot forward to make Islamia college one of the top-ranked colleges not only in the UT of J & K but in the entire country as well.