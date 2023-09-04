Teachers’ Day | Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah praise educators

Srinagar, Sep 4: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah in their message on Teachers’ day said that societies all around the world are indebted to teachers, who not only impart academic knowledge but also share ethical values, and imbibes morality that shapes a student’s future and through him a nation’s.
“Teachers deserve our utmost gratitude and respect, the students in particular and society in general should be deferential towards teachers every time,” Dr Farooq said while expressing gratitude to all the teachers for their efforts towards nation building.
Omar Abdullah in his message said, “The day is marked by the birth anniversary of an iconic teacher and erudite personality, Sarvapali Rada Krishnan. My Grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah also started his career as a teacher. Welfare of teachers has always remained on the top of his priority list.”