Teachers’ Day | Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah praise educators

“Teachers deserve our utmost gratitude and respect, the students in particular and society in general should be deferential towards teachers every time,” Dr Farooq said while expressing gratitude to all the teachers for their efforts towards nation building.

Omar Abdullah in his message said, “The day is marked by the birth anniversary of an iconic teacher and erudite personality, Sarvapali Rada Krishnan. My Grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah also started his career as a teacher. Welfare of teachers has always remained on the top of his priority list.”