Teachers describe Kupwara CEO’s mid-day meal menu a pricey one

As per the menu prepared by CEO Kupwara, besides other vegetables, the schools have been asked to provide one egg and chicken or cheese to each student once a week.

"Any leniency in the implementation of uniform MDM menu in schools will be viewed seriously," the CEO Kupwara in his order has warned the school teachers who are in charge of MDM in schools. The school teachers said the menu prepared by CEO Kupwara was different from the cabinet-approved menu issued to the schools.