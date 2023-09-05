Teachers deserve rightful status in society: Tarigami

On teachers’ day today, he posted on X, “Let us all celebrate Teachers' Day with determination to recognise the importance of teachers. We at the same time express our determination to resist the nefarious designs of the government to reduce education to commercialism and means of spreading communal and regional discord.”

He added, “We also condemn all those schemes that make education a medium of spreading obscurantism and prejudice. Our teachers deserve rightful status in society and adequate wages.”