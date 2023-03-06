Teachers, students of CUK pledge to conserve wildlife

During the day, teachers, researchers and students of the University and members of other organisations like WCF, Wildlife SOS, etc. participated in the programmes and pledged to conserve and protect the flora and fauna irrespective of regional boundaries.

The team led by Dr. Lateef Khaliq, programme nodal officer along with Dr. Hameem and Dr. Javeed observed the day by focusing on the Shallabug wetland under the local theme “Know your Shallabugh Wetland”. They observed various water fowl species including- Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos), Moor hen (Gallinula), Common Teal (Anas crecca), Pin tail (Anas acuta), Pond Heron (Ardeola), Pochard (Aythya), etc. The team also interacted with the locals and discussed some key points with the help of which the flora and fauna in general and diversity of waterfowl in particular can be conserved and protected in the area.