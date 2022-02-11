Teaching staff posted in DIETs, SCERT for over 4 years to be transferred under ATD-2022: Govt

Srinagar, Feb 11: The School Education Department (SED) has decided to reshuffle the teaching staff posted in its allied offices including State Council of Educational Research and Trainings (SCERT) and J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) for more than four years.
The move comes after the department faced severe criticism for making selective postings in SCERT, BOSE, District Institute of Education and Trainings (DIETs) and other offices and extending their tenure in violation of norms.
As per routine, the SED orders reshuffle of teaching staff from schools from primary to higher secondary level.
However, over the years, the posting in DIETs, BOSE and SCERT (erstwhile SIE) was done separately to adjust the influential teachers.
However, this year the department has decided to shift the staff with more than four years tenure from these offices and post them in schools to provide adequate staff to the students.
“The academic staff like principals, lecturers, and teachers working in SCERT, associated DIETS, and BOSE and deputed in any office and institutions outside the department having more than four years stay should also have to apply in ATD-2022,” reads the transfer notification signed by Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh.
“The lecturers, masters and General Line Teachers (GLTs) working in surplus category or deployed outside department on non-teaching and teaching posts should have to apply for their suitable posting necessarily,” it reads.
The department has started the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD)-2022 for the Lecturer Grade wherein the lecturers have completed their four-year term at a particular higher secondary school.
“It was felt that the transfers are required to be done as per Transfer Policy of 2015 taking into account factors like instructions issued by courts in different court cases, instructions issued by the GAD, GoI's general guidelines, disability, spouse, medical ground, and CSR provision,” the notification said.
The ATD-2022 has been started with an aim to mainly facilitate requests for transfers on the basis of criteria like disability, security grounds, spouse, transfer from very hard and hard zones besides extreme health conditions as done last year.
“To make it more transparent and accessible, an online portal has been introduced for better facilitation of the drive,” it reads.
The SED has in early January invited online applications from the in-service officials and employees besides the teaching staff of the department to fill the vacancies in the SCERT.
The department advertised more than 160 posts of different categories to be filled at State Council of Education Research and Trainings (SCERT) by shifting in-service employees of the department for a fixed tenure.
The vacancies are supposed to be filled at divisional and central offices of the SCERT besides the vacant positions at the allied DIETs on standard terms and conditions of deputation contained in Schedule XVIII of J&K Civil Service Regulations-1956.
In the order, the department has stated that it reserves the right to reject the incomplete application forms. “Selection will be made on the basis of an individual's performance in the interaction (if eligible),” the notification reads.
The department earlier claimed to post only “promising human resource” in DIETs and SCERT.