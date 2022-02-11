Teaching staff posted in DIETs, SCERT for over 4 years to be transferred under ATD-2022: Govt

However, over the years, the posting in DIETs, BOSE and SCERT (erstwhile SIE) was done separately to adjust the influential teachers.

However, this year the department has decided to shift the staff with more than four years tenure from these offices and post them in schools to provide adequate staff to the students.

“The academic staff like principals, lecturers, and teachers working in SCERT, associated DIETS, and BOSE and deputed in any office and institutions outside the department having more than four years stay should also have to apply in ATD-2022,” reads the transfer notification signed by Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh.