Teams constituted for traffic decongestion, increased market checking in Baramulla

Baramulla, Apr 11: In order to overcome traffic congestion and streamline the traffic in Baramulla town besides having proper vigil on market rates ahead of Eid, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today flagged off two squads consisting of Police, Traffic and civil authorities here.
The flag off event was held in presence of President, Municipal Council Baramulla, Touseef Raina, Executive Officer MC and other concerned officials.
On the occasion, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar informed that a proper mechanism has been formulated by the District Administration to boost the commercial activities in the district and to avoid traffic congestion and various problems faced by the public in the main market.
She stressed for strict implementation of the plan devised for proper management of traffic and other trade-related activities and warned that any kind of violation shall be viewed seriously.
The Deputy Commissioner informed that the squad teams have been directed to ensure regulation of traffic more effectively in the town and immediate measures be taken for decongestion. She said that the teams will search the traffic mess hotspot areas and take strict action to regulate it.
The DC also directed authorities to remove roadside encroachments and take strict action against violators. Traffic authorities were also directed to enhance enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act across the district and intensify checking on main routes.
The DC also directed to take immediate action against illegally parked vehicles on the road and remove obstructions to traffic on the road.