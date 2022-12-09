Technical expert committee to determine buffers around Dal, allied water bodies

Expert members of the committee would comprise Dr A B Akolkar, former member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment & Forest, Government of India; Prof A A Qazmi, IIT Roorkee; Prof Meenakhshi Dhote, Environment Planning Department, SPA, New Delhi; Prof Ariti Grover, Landscape Architecture Department, SPA, New Delhi; Prof K K Pandey, Prof of Urban Management Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi; Prof Zahoor Ahmad Rather, SKUAST, Kashmir (Floriculture & Landscape Department); Dr Pratab Singh, Expert in Hydrology, RMSI and Dr Himayun Rahid, Scientist, Department of Environment and Remote Sensing, J&K.

The terms of reference of the Committee will be to comprehensively examine, after due consultations with the stakeholders, the question of buffers of the Dal and allied water bodies covered by the Srinagar Master Plan 2035, from an environmental or lake ecosystem and urban planning or design point of view for the sustainability and conservation of these water bodies also ensuring that the gains from the efforts over the last two decades are taken to their logical conclusion.