Technical symposium SPARK inaugurated at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal on Thursday inaugurated the first-of-its kind technical symposium SPARK 2022 on the campus.
The event was organized by the Department of Electrical Engineering in collaboration with the SPARK 2022 Student Committee and was attended by all UG, PG students, and Ph.D. scholars of the department.
The symposium was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal.
He was the chief guest on the occasion. While, Head Electrical Engineering Department, Dr. Mohammad Abid Bazaz was “Guest of the Honor’ at the event.
Addressing the gathering in his key speech, Prof. Sehgal congratulated Head EE Department, Dr. Aabid Bazaz, and faculty coordinator SPARK Dr. D V Siva Krishna Rao for taking this initiative to support and polish the skills.
Prof. Sehgal asserted that SPARK will prove beneficial to the students of Electrical engineering and will ignite a spark of learning within them. In his message, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said SPARK will act as a platform for students wherein they can showcase their talent and skills to be professionals.
He emphasised that it is up to the members and students to advance it by holding awareness workshops both on and off-campus. Such workshops will encourage students to think out of the box.
Prof. Bukhari also appreciated Head EE Deptt, organizers and faculty coordinator for starting the initiative.
Earlier the programme started with welcome address by Dr. DV Siva Krishna Rao, faculty coordinator SPARK. He said Spark 2022 is aimed to introduce the students of the branch to the plethora of avenues they can explore.
"It was curated for analysing the many facets of electrical engineering, to steer a clearer path for the future of the students," Prof Rao said.
Head EE Department, Dr. Mohammad Abid Bazaz in his address mentioned how the department has always been at the forefront of producing globally competent technocrats.
“They can set a benchmark in innovation and research to contribute to nation-building by making a demonstrable environment, social and economic impact,” he said.
On the occasion, various other faculty members also delivered their addresses including Prof. Aijaz Ahmad, Dr. Chilaka Ranga, Dr. Kushal Jagtap, and Dr. Asadur Rehman.
The event was followed by a scientific quiz competition ‘PLAYBUZZ’ in which a number of students from the department competed. Later winners were felicitated by Dr. Bazaz, the HOD Electrical Engineering department.
The first position was bagged by Kotapalli Manohar Reddy, Y Pavansiva Kalyan Bonumahanti Sateesh, the second position was bagged by Mir Sharik Nisar, Saqlain Mushtaq, Aamir Ali Dar, and third place was secured by Khalid Maqbool, Saqib Javeed and Abdul Hannan Bhat.
The event also consisted of a technical Mime performance by 1st-year students and various cultural performances by the students of the department.
The SPARK symposium was organized under the guidance of faculty coordinators Dr. D V Siva Krishna Rao and Dr. Hareesh Myneni. Proceedings were hosted by Ms. Sanna Showkat and Ms. Himani Nagotra, from EE Department.
A formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Hareesh Myneni. He expressed his gratitude to Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Sehgal, Registrar Prof. Bukhari, and Head EE Department Dr. Bazaz for supporting such activities on the campus.