Technical symposium SPARK inaugurated at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal on Thursday inaugurated the first-of-its kind technical symposium SPARK 2022 on the campus.

The event was organized by the Department of Electrical Engineering in collaboration with the SPARK 2022 Student Committee and was attended by all UG, PG students, and Ph.D. scholars of the department.

The symposium was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal.

He was the chief guest on the occasion. While, Head Electrical Engineering Department, Dr. Mohammad Abid Bazaz was “Guest of the Honor’ at the event.