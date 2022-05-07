Technocrat advocates 32-Sangha constituency model for KPs

“Delimitation commission had two options to consider . In my view 32-Sangha constituency Model was any day better for the Kashmiri Pandit community than nominated members like Union Territory of Puducherry,”he said.

He added that the 32-Sangha Assembly constituency has no geographical boundary and it is only one-of-its-kind constituency in the country reserved for the monastic community Buddhist monks registered with 51 monasteries in the state are the only ones who can contest and cast their votes for the unique Assembly seat. “This is more relevant to us . Nominated member will not be counted in the list of 90 seats and will have no stake / involvement till government formation,”Sapru added.