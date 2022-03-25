TEDx NIT Srinagar organises mini talk competition at IUST

Srinagar, Mar 25: TEDx National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday organised a mini TEDx talk competition at Islamic University of Science and Technology,(IUST) Awantipora.
The Department of Training and Placement NIT Srinagar was the host of the event. While event was attended by hundreds of students from IUST and dozens presented their Mini TEDx Talks on various topics.
In his message, Director NIT Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said such events inspire the students to accelerate in their careers, fields and are important for their all-round development.
Prof Sehgal appreciated the Head Training & Placement Department, Dr Obbu Chandra, and his entire team for making the event a grand success.
Institute's Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said motivational talks help students to believe in themselves and empower their confidence. It is always essential for students to stay motivated and have faith in themselves, he said. The mega event was attended by officials from NIT Srinagar, IUST, Resonance Eduventures and Chanakya IAS Academy. The Jury panel consisted of Dr Tahir Wani, Asst Professor, Dr Rafiq Ahmad Teli, Assistant Professor from HSS&M, NIT Srinagar, Sana Javed and Charanjeet Kour -Counsellor from Chanakya IAS Academy.