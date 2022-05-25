TEDx NIT Srinagar organises state level competition

Srinagar: TEDx National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday organised a state-level 2 Mini TEDx for college students, and around 150 students participated in the mega event.

The participating students were selected after being the winners of the Phase 1 Mini TEDx competitions taking place at their respective colleges.

The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar; Prof Rakesh Sehgal said such events inspire the students to accelerate in their careers and are important for all-round development.