TEDx NIT Srinagar organises state level competition

Srinagar: TEDx National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday organised a state-level 2 Mini TEDx for college students, and around 150 students participated in the mega event.
The participating students were selected after being the winners of the Phase 1 Mini TEDx competitions taking place at their respective colleges.
The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar; Prof Rakesh Sehgal said such events inspire the students to accelerate in their careers and are important for all-round development.
"Life is challenging for so many, there are hurdles everywhere and to overcome them, there is a need for motivation," he said.
Prof. Sehgal congratulated the students for winning Phase 1 of the Mini TEDx competitions and being selected for the Phase 2 competition.
He also appreciated the Head Training and Placement Department, Dr Obbu Chandra, and his entire team for making the event a grand success.
Institute's Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said motivational talks help students to believe in themselves and empower their confidence. It is always essential for students to stay motivated and have faith in themselves, he said.
Prof Bukhari said the main goal of the event is to bring together leading thinkers and achievers to share ideas that matter from varied disciplines and cultures. It was aimed at creating meaningful conversations and intellectual exchanges, he said.