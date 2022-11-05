Kashmir

Teen electrocuted to death in Humhama

The deceased was identified as Suhail Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Shafi Dar of Eidgah Mohalla Humhama.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 05: An eighteen-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in the Humhama area of Budgam district on Saturday.

Quoting official sources, newsgathering agency KNA reported that a teen received an electric shock at his bakery shop following which he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have taken the cognizance of this incident and after legal medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family, sources added.

