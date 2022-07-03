Teenage boy drowns to death in Reban Sopore

Sopore, July 3: : A 14-year-old boy drowned to death in Nallah Pohru in Reban area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.
Reports said that Adnan Muzaffar son of Muzaffar Ahmad Dar of Reban Sopore drowned while he he was taking bath along with his friends in Nallah Pohru.
His friends raised alarm after when he drowned, following which a rescue operation was launched by locals and were succeeded to retrieve his body after some time. He was later shifted to SDH Sopore were doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
An official also confirmed the incident and said that after medico-legal formalities his body was later handed over to family for last rites.