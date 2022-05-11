Teenage girl critical after hit on head during land dispute in Magam, 6 arrested

Srinagar May 11: Police hace arrested six persons for assaulting a teenage girl and leaving her critically injured during a land dispute in Bon Makhama Magam in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday.
As per a police spokesman, the girl- aged 16-17 years, daughter of Abdul Rasheed Parray was hit on her head with some blunt object causing injuries to her after the family was assaulted by the accused Abdul Khaliq Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray, Mohammad Ramzan Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray and Bashir Ahmad Parray son of Mohammad Maqbool Parray along with their family members at around 9pm last night over a dispute over construction of local road at BonMakhama Magam.
The injured was shifted to SDH Magam and later referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar where her condition is stated to be critical, police said.
Police said it has arrested six accused in the incident so far even as a case FIR No 64/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered into to the incident at Police station Magam and investigation taken up. More arrests are expected in the case, police said.