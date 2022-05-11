Teenage girl critical after hit on head during land dispute in Magam, 6 arrested

As per a police spokesman, the girl- aged 16-17 years, daughter of Abdul Rasheed Parray was hit on her head with some blunt object causing injuries to her after the family was assaulted by the accused Abdul Khaliq Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray, Mohammad Ramzan Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray and Bashir Ahmad Parray son of Mohammad Maqbool Parray along with their family members at around 9pm last night over a dispute over construction of local road at BonMakhama Magam.