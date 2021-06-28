Kashmir

Teenage girl, woman hospitalized after attempting suicide in north Kashmir

They were rushed to their nearby health centres for treatment from where both were referred to GMC Baramulla for treatment.
Teenage girl, woman hospitalized after attempting suicide in north Kashmir
Representational Photo
GHULAM MUHAMMAD

Sopore June 28: A teenage girl and a woman from Tarzoo and Rafiabad areas in north Kashmir's Baramulla district respectively were hospitalized after they tried to end their lives in Sopore on Monday.

As per reports, the duo consumed some poisonous substance at their respective homes today.

They were later rushed to their nearby health centres for treatment, from where both were referred to GMC Baramulla, reports said.

An official told Greater Kashmir that police have taken cognisance of both the incidents and registered cases in this regard.

Woman
suicide attempt
Teenage Girl

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com