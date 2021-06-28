Teenage girl, woman hospitalized after attempting suicide in north Kashmir

Sopore June 28: A teenage girl and a woman from Tarzoo and Rafiabad areas in north Kashmir's Baramulla district respectively were hospitalized after they tried to end their lives in Sopore on Monday.
As per reports, the duo consumed some poisonous substance at their respective homes today.
They were later rushed to their nearby health centres for treatment, from where both were referred to GMC Baramulla, reports said.
An official told Greater Kashmir that police have taken cognisance of both the incidents and registered cases in this regard.