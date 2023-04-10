Teenage girls escape molestation attempt by jumping out of moving car in Handwara

"On April 10, 2023, PS Kralgund received information that two teenage girls had asked for a lift from a private vehicle at Rasripora to go towards Watergam," reads a police statement issued to GNS.

"However, upon boarding the vehicle, the driver and another person attempted to molest the girls, upon which they jumped off the vehicle at Rasripora," the statement added. An FIR no. 33/2023 under relevant sections of the law has been registered at PS Kralgund, and an investigation has been initiated.

"In the public interest, parents and guardians are urged to counsel their children and wards to avoid taking or accepting lifts from strangers," the statement further reads.

According to reports, a driver and his accomplice allegedly attempted to molest two teenage girls who had asked for a lift. The girls sustained some bruises and are being treated at a nearby health facility.