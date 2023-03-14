Teenager allegedly dies by suicide in Bandipora

Bandipora, Mar 14: A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide at his home in Bathipora village of Sumbal in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that early morning the boy was found hanging at his residence by his family members.
"It was not immediately known as to why he took this extreme step," he said.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of this incident and further investigation has been initiated.