Teenager dies after falling from haystack in Kupwara

TARIQUE RAHEEM

Kupwara, Oct 7: A teenager boy died on Saturday after falling from a haystack in Kawari Khurhama, Lolab area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

According to reports the 19 year old boy fell on ground when he was busy piling a haystack in his vicinity. He was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara where he succumbed shortly after.

His death caused gloom in the entire area and large number of people participated in his Nimaz-i-Jinazah.

The deceased has been identified as Showkat Ahmad, resident of Kawari Khurhama, Lolab.