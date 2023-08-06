Kashmir

Teenager drowns in Dal Lake

The boy died while taking a bath near Nehru Park Ghat no 16.
Shikaras rowing in Dal lake on a sunny morning in Srinagar. [Representational Image]
Shikaras rowing in Dal lake on a sunny morning in Srinagar. [Representational Image] Mubashir Khan/GK File

Srinagar, Aug 06: A teenage boy drowned to death in Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the boy identified as Wahid Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad of Hamdaniya colony Bemina drowned while taking a bath near Nehru Park Ghat no 16.

He said the body was retrieved by locals with the help of rescue teams of River Police Srinagar and SDRF.

The official said that the body will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident. 

drown

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com