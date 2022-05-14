Teenager held in stabbing case in Budgam

Srinagar May 14: Police on Saturday arrested a teenager for allegedly stabbing a man in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district last evening.
As per a police spokesman, a scuffle broke out between one Mehrosh Parvaiz son of Parvaiz Ahmad Rather resident of Hanjoora and Mohammad Hussain Dar son of Showkat Ahmad Dar resident of Muqam Dadompora in Chadoora area of Budgam at about 2130hrs on Friday.
During the scuffle, Dar, as per police, stabbed Mehrosh Parvaiz in his abdomen thereby critically injuring him. He was shifted to hospital.
Accordingly, a case FIR No. 85/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Chadoora and investigation was set into motion.
During the course of investigation, the accused teenager was arrested and further investigation into the case is going on.