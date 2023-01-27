Teenager shot-at from 12 bore rifle in Kupwara, police file case

Kupwara, Jan 27: A teenager was injured after hit on the face by a shot fired from a 12 bore rifle by an unknown person at Payerpora Hyhama area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

Quoting a police officer, GNS reported that information was received that one unknown person has “utilized” 12 bore illegally at Payerpora Hyhama, resulting in minor injuries on face of a teenager identified as Sahir Ahmad Khan son of Niyaz Ahmad Khan of Payerpora Hyhama.