Teenager’s body retrieved from power canal in central Kashmir's Kangan

Srinagar, June 22: The body of a 19-year-old teenager from Pandach area of Ganderbal who drowned in a power canal in Kangan last evening has been retrieved, official said on Tuesday.

News agency GNS quoting the officials, reported that the body of Mohammad Salim Khan was found at Fraw Haknar, at some distance from the place of his drowning.

The youth had drowned in the canal reportedly while taking a selfie.