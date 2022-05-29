Teetwal BHSS operating in tin shed, lack of accommodation

Kupwara: The students enrolled in Government Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS )Teetwal in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed strong resentment against lack of required facilities in their school.

According to locals only seven rooms are available for over 250 students and only three rooms are concrete and rest four were tin sheds.

“Due to lack of accommodation students are forced to take classes under open sky and during inclement weather, they are crammed in the available seven rooms,” they added.