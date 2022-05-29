Teetwal BHSS operating in tin shed, lack of accommodation

Kupwara: The students enrolled in Government Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS )Teetwal in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed strong resentment against lack of required facilities in their school.
According to locals only seven rooms are available for over 250 students and only three rooms are concrete and rest four were tin sheds.
“Due to lack of accommodation students are forced to take classes under open sky and during inclement weather, they are crammed in the available seven rooms,” they added.
“The earthquake in 2005 fully damaged the main building of BHSS . Later, a Srinagar based NGO constructed four tin rooms which are till date being used for teaching purposes,” Abdul Ahad a local told Greater Kashmir.
“Since Teetwal is comparatively hotter than rest of Karnah and during Summer, temperature here remains in high thirties due to which students face lot of hardships while taking classes in tin sheds,” he added.
The residents said that only few arts subjects including English, Urdu, Political Science, History, Education and Arabic were taught here and other subjects like Persian, Sociology, Psychology, Functional English, Economics and other subjects have not been approved since the establishment of this higher secondary.
They said that those students who yearn to pursue their studies in commerce stream, were forced to look for other alternative due to lack of the said stream at Teethwal Higher Secondary.
They said that there were only few permanent lecturers posted here and almost 10 lecturer posts were vacant. “To deal with the situation, authorities have although deputed teachers from different education zones to teach 11th and 12th class students at BHSS Teethwal but those schools from where these teachers have been lifted are really facing staff shortage with the result students suffer,” Tahir another local said.
The students said that they were really suffering due to lack of proper laboratory, library and reading room.
The students appealed higher authorities to redress their hardships being faced by them at the earliest. Meanwhile Deputy Chief Education Officer Kupwara Manzoor Ahmad Bhat told Greater Kashmir that the education department has projected a four room double story building under state capex budget.
“It has been sent for administrative approval and following the tendering process in June, the construction for the said four room building would be started in September,” he said.
“A separate building worth Rs 46.80 crores under SAMAGRA for science lab, art and craft room and library is also under tendering process presently, hopefully construction for the said building would also start in September this year. Moreover a hall worth Rs 21.60 crores has also been projected under SAMAGRA for BHSS Teetwal,” Bhat added.