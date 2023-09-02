Tehreek-e-Karwan-e-Islami organises 14th Shah-e-Jeelan conference

Srinagar, Sep 1: Tehreek e-Karwan-e-Islami International in Shadipora organised the 14th Shah-e-Jeelan conference on Friday.
The three-day conference organised in Markaz-ul-Madaris Jamiat-ul-Qadriya would end on Sunday with a participation of local and non-local scholars.
The conference started with a Zikr, Naat-o-Manqabat and prayer session, which was attended by a large number of people.
People from all around J&K had come to witness the event with enthusiasm.
Post prayer session, a flag hoisting ceremony was conducted on the premises of Islamic Interpretation Centre.
Head Ghulam Rasool Hami hoisted the flag of Karwan-e-Islami organisation.
While talking at the event, Hami said, “The mission of sufism is a mission of peace and prosperity. I am proud of every member of Karwan-e-Islami who works hard for the propagation of the mission of Awliya.”