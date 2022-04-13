Tehsildar among 3 injured in clash at Sunderbani

Rajouri, Apr 13: Three persons including a tehsildar were injured in a clash at Sunderbani in Rajouri district on Wednesday. Authorities have ordered an inquiry, officials said.
Reports said the clash occured at the residence of Tehsildar Sunderbani.
As per reports, Tehsildar Sunderbani was present at his residence when some local men approached him over some issue but verbal duel took place there.
"In the meantime, some more people of the area reached there and scuffle broke out," said official sources.
They said that Tehsildar Sunderbani Ravi Shanker was attacked upon by some local men . Police reached there and intervened," said official sources.
They added that Tehsildar received injuries in the incident and two other local men also sustained minor injuries in the incident.
" Injured Tehsildar was taken to sub district hospital Sunderbani where he was given medical aid and later referred to Jammu Government Medical College for some further treatment," the official sources said.
Two local men who also received minor injuries were also shifted to Jammu for treatment.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Muhammad Aslam said that investigation into the matter has been set into motion.
" Our police team intervened in the matter timely and now we have started investigation into the ," said SSP.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said that police is investigating the matter and civil administration have also started a probe.