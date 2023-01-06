Tehsildar Bijbehara suspended over non-compliance of orders

Srinagar, Jan 06: The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended tehsildar Bijbehara over non-compliance of orders, while additional commissioner Kashmir has been appointed as enquiry officer to enquire the matter.
Quoting an official order, news agency KNO reported that tehsildar Bijbehara Ghulam Rasool Bhat has been suspended over non-compliance of orders conveyed to him.
“Pending enquiry into the complaint lodged by Shri. Ghulam Rasool (Chairman Auqaf Committee Nowshera Tehsil Srigufwara, Anantnag) and consequent upon non-compliance of orders conveyed to him vide this office letter No. DivCom/PS/Misc/2022-23/2418-20 Dated 20-12-2022, Shri. Ghulam Rasool Bhat Tehsildar Bijbehara (Additional Charge Tehsil Srigufwara), District Anantnag is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached in the office of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag,” reads the order.
Accordingly, it said, additional Commissioner Kashmir (A) is appointed as an enquiry officer to enquire into the matter.
“He shall submit his findings, report and recommendations within a week's time,” it reads.