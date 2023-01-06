Tehsildar Bijbehara suspended over non-compliance of orders

“Pending enquiry into the complaint lodged by Shri. Ghulam Rasool (Chairman Auqaf Committee Nowshera Tehsil Srigufwara, Anantnag) and consequent upon non-compliance of orders conveyed to him vide this office letter No. DivCom/PS/Misc/2022-23/2418-20 Dated 20-12-2022, Shri. Ghulam Rasool Bhat Tehsildar Bijbehara (Additional Charge Tehsil Srigufwara), District Anantnag is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached in the office of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag,” reads the order.

Accordingly, it said, additional Commissioner Kashmir (A) is appointed as an enquiry officer to enquire into the matter.

“He shall submit his findings, report and recommendations within a week's time,” it reads.