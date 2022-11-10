TeMJK module busted in north Kashmir as six held with arms

“He was actively involved in coordinating the funding activities and aiding recruitment by organizing “Ijtema” meetings in different villages where he along with other members of the NGO would try and lure young people into Anti-National activities”

Bilal, the spokesperson said , also “revealed the names of other accomplices including ‘Wahid Ahmed Bhatt’ from Kachloo, Langate, and Javed Ahmed Najar from Singhpora, Baramulla and three individuals namely Mushtaq Ahmed Najar of Brath Sopore and Bashir Ahmed Mir from Mundji area of Sopore.”

“Another individual namely ‘Zubair Ahmed Dar’ from Cheerkote, who is Bilal’s cousin, was also actively involved in the module,” he said. The module, he claimed, was being coordinated by Pakistan based handlers to aid the operations of “Tehreek-e-ul Mujhahideen Jammu & Kashmir” (TuMJK) in north Kashmir. “The modus operandi of the group was to go to different villages and conduct events and gatherings under the garb of the NGO and would collect money by asking for charity and also scout for potential soft targets as recruits,” he said, adding, “The accounts in the NGO’s name were being used to launder money for the TuMJK.” The group, he said, was also responsible for “sticking Anti-national posters around the 15th of August and during the visit of the Union Home Minister of India to Baramullah.”