Temperature drops as MeT predicts more rains, snowfall in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 3: Weather department on Friday forecast isolated to scattered light to rain and snow in next 24 hours even as the minimum temperature recorded a drop across Jammu and Kashmir except Qazigund.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 5.7mm of rain, Qazigund 12.3mm, Pahalgam 18.1mm, Kupwara 8.7mm, Kokernag 8.8, Gulmarg 14.4mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 17.6mm, Batote 26.2mm and Bhaderwah 25.4mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.6°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.7°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.