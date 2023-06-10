Temperature rises as dry weather forecast in Jammu and Kashmir

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 7.6°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 13.9°C against 11.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.8°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.6°C against 10.4°C on previous night and it was above normal by 2.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.9°C against 26.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 14.1°C (normal), Batote 15.4°C (0.5°C above normal), Katra 24.6°C (2.5°C above normal) and Bhaderwah 11.3°C (below normal by 2.2°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 10.2°C and 15.0°C respectively, he said.