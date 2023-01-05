Temperatures dip further in Kashmir, Srinagar records season’s coldest night at -6.4°C

Srinagar, Jan 5: Severe cold conditions continued unabated in Kashmir Valley with Srinagar, Qazigund and Kupwara experiencing season’s coldest night on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.4°C against last night’s minus 5.2°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 4.3°C below normal and surpassed the previous lowest temperature that was recorded on December 25 when mercury plummeted to minus 5.8°C in the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 6.2°C against minus 5.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C below normal and lowest so far this season in the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 9.2°C against minus 9.4°C on the previous night. The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C, he said. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.6°C below normal for the place, he said.